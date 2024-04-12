Everton gain fitness boost as Chelsea boss rules out £107m star and £39m defender

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea manager Maurico Pochettino has confirmed that midfield star Enzo Fernandez will be missing for Monday’s game with Everton.

It is certainly a boost for Everton as they head to Stamford Bridge hoping to earn a repeat result - or better - than the 2-2 draw last season. Ellis Simms’ late strike gave them a crucial point and the London club’s form gives some hope for Sean Dyche’s side.

There’s some hope for Everton as Chelsea are on the cusp of setting an unwanted Premier League record; their last seven games have seen them score at least twice and concede twice. If it happens again, it would be the first time in English football history that a top-flight side has done it in eight consecutive games.

Everton will face a weaker lineup as the World Cup winner Fernandez will be missing on Monday; he has been a key figure having made 38 appearances this season, scoring seven times. In addition, Axel Diasi, who signed in the summer for £39m, is also absent and he will be a big miss for the London club given he has started the last 17 games. Plus, there’s also an extensive list of Chelsea injuries that could Everton a boost as Chelsea confirmed that Raheem Sterling, Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Everton have a few doubts heading into the fixture; Dyche confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s minutes are being monitored and he didn’t train on Thursday. He did net the winner in their latest victory over Burnley, ending a dismal run of 23 games without scoring. Another key starter who may be absent is James Garner as Dyche relayed that he had suffered a knock and also missed training.

However, Dyche is still hopeful that he can make the squad for Monday. The Everton manager said: “Jimmy got a knock today. Dom didn’t train but pretty positive settling him down. Having to watch the players. Minor niggly hamstring but thinks he’s on top of it.”