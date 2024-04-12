Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

With a list of Liverpool’s managerial targets recently ruling themselves out of action, one will have a decision on his future soon.

Ruben Amorim snapped at reporters earlier this week for the constant questions regarding his future and links to the soon-to-be vacant Liverpool job. Following fake reports of a deal being agreed, he said: “I did NOT meet Liverpool for any interview and there’s no agreement, it’s not true. I’m Sporting manager, I want to win here and I didn’t meet any club. Nothing has been agreed “Stop with this story. This is the last time I speak about my future”. Given that Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi were also both ruled out last month, it’s unclear who can emerge as a frontrunner. One manager who has been lurking in the background is German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann and the latest comments from Germany’s director Rudi Völler have claimed that the 36-year-old, who is set to charge at Euro 2024, will make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.

He said: “There will be a decision in the next few weeks. He has a lot of inquiries. It's no secret that we would like to continue with him, but he has many top clubs to choose from. We hope he stays with us”, told DPA.

During the last international break, he spoke out on his future claiming that he does not want to be out of a job for too long and is open to offers, recently saying: “There is a high probability that I will sign before the European Championships if I have an offer that I am satisfied with. But right now I don’t have a piece of paper. It’s normal to want to sort out your future.