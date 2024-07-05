Getty Images

Everton transfer rumours: The Hull City attacker is in high demand with Ipswich and Crystal Palace also interested.

Everton target Jaden Philogene has spoken out on his future amid strong interest from multiple clubs.

The Hull City winger enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the Championship last season, featuring as their star man on the wing with his blend of skill, pace and star quality. So much so that he started to attract attention from elite clubs like Barcelona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, they were only interested in a loan move for the England U21 international. The likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich are all said to have ‘priority’ over a potential move because Philogene is keen to step up to the Premier League.

And the attacker has also ruled himself out of a move to Barcelona when speaking to @QueThiJugues. “I chose the Premier League because it is the clearest offer I have, but my dream is still La Liga. Barça is my dream, I hope I can sign for them one day. My idols are Ronaldinho and Neymar”.

Sean Dyche has already welcomed two attackers in Iliman Ndiaye as well as the re-signed Jack Harrison on another loan deal after last season’s efforts. It is clear the club needs wide attackers to give them more options. They allowed academy graduate Lewis Dobbin to leave for £10m last month and the aim is to become a better attacking unit after finishing with the lowest open-play goals in the league last season.

Hull City were odds-on to make the play-offs with their side that featured Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton, Jacob Greaves and Philogene but Liam Rosenior’s failure to do so led him to be dismissed. Instead, with the two Liverpool loanees already back at their parent club, Philogene and Greaves are two players who could also exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no doubting it was a breakout season for Philogene whose goal against Rotherham - which included him nutmegging a defender before cutting back inside to fire in a rabona-cross which was deflected into the goal - only helped to raise his profile. Across the season, per 90 minutes, he managed 2.27 crosses, 2.5 successful tackles, 2.79 successful dribbles, 1.66 chances created, 3.71 shots, 34% shot accuracy and a goal conversion of 10%.