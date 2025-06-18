Everton tipped to take gamble on "unconvincing" 16-goal international striker

David Moyes is expected to be in the market for a striker this summer. | Getty Images

Everton need a new No.9 but they are hesitating over a £15m-rated striker who could become a star.

David Moyes has a lot of holes to fill in his Everton squad and he will know that gambles have to be kept to a minimum to guarantee any sort of success.

The Toffees’ boss has been linked with a host of midfielders including Matt O’Riley at Brighton and Mohamed Diomande at Rangers, both capable of adding quality and creativity in the engine room.

After the departure of Dominic Calvert-Lewin though, a new No.9 is a priority with nobody really convincing when they have deputised for the England international.

Everton linked with move for Hamza Igamane despite “doubts”

A new name that has been reported recently is another from the SPFL with Morocco international Hamza Igamane of Rangers named as a potential target and former Sky Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke naming who else is monitoring the situation.

Igamane scored 16 goals and provided three assists in his 46 appearances after moving from his homeland, however, a lot of his time was spent playing as either a No.10 or on the left.

It was also his first season at an elite level with Igamane having to spend an extended period of time working on his fitness before previous Rangers manager Philippe Clement unleashed him.

According to O’Rourke, despite his performances in Europe and in Old Firm derbies, there are still doubts about Igamane’s ability to make another step up: “Everton and West Ham could “gamble” with a deal to sign Rangers striker Hamza Igamane,” he said for Football Insider.

“The 22-year-old did not set Scotland alight in his first season at Ibrox but has shown glimpses of true quality against English and European competition in the Europa League.

“Igamane is a target for Everton and West Ham, while Brentford have also been linked with a potential swoop for the Morocco international. Talent-spotters are as yet unconvinced over his ability to make the step up to Premier League level – but sources say the potential upside is huge if the forward can make the grade.”

Is Igamane a risky signing?

Igamane is a maverick. A player who doesn’t conform in terms of what a striker is expected to do, not necessarily one who doesn’t follow team instructions. As O’Rourke hinted, Igamane has earned rave reviews for some of his performances in Europe, leading the line on his own.

What sticks out about Igamane, is that he can make bad passes look good. His first touch is Zinedine Zidane-esque in that the ball sticks to his chest, regardless of how hard the ball is played into him. He also loves a nutmeg and topped the SPFL charts by a country mile.

The reported £13m valuation seems on the light side given that Rangers once valued Alfredo Morelos at £20m and Igamane, arguably, has a higher ceiling. Strikers capable of scoring every type of goal as well as playing off the wing or in a deeper support role don’t grow on trees and Rangers won’t want to lose their most valuable asset when his price tag could rise further still.

With so many problems to solve, Moyes won’t want to gamble, but Igamane has shown exactly what he is capable of against some of the best teams in the Europa League from last season and a Celtic side who reached the knockout stages of the Champions League.

He might be 23 early next season, but he has the relative experience of an 18-year old and will only get better, at the right club.