Everton are looking to improve their forward line with a potential swoop for this Rangers star.

Everton are on the market for a new centre-forward this transfer window and are considering a move for a bargain summer signing.

As the Toffees prepare for a new era under new majority owners The Friedkin Group, they are looking at their options to bolster their current squad. David Moyes is heading into his first full season with Everton since his return, with a significant amount of changes expected at player level.

Poaching a new centre-forward is high on Everton’s priority list this summer. After missing out on Liam Delap, focus is shifting elsewhere and the Blues have cast their eyes across the border to Scotland.

Everton interested in Rangers’ Hamza Igamane

According to Foot Mercato, Everton are one of the several clubs interested in signing Hamza Igamane from Rangers this summer. The Moroccan striker only joined the club last summer and he is already being linked with a move away.

Igamane arrived at Ibrox for around £1.7 million from boyhood club AS FAR in Morocco. Now, he could be set to take on a new challenge already, and make Rangers a significant profit in the process. The outlet describes Igamane as an ‘in demand’ figure on the transfer market right now. Clubs in France are keen on bringing him in, including Lille, who are preparing to replace Jonathan David.

Closer to his current home in Glasgow, clubs in the Premier League are ‘not far behind’ those in France showing interest in Igamane. Among those keen on the 22-year-old are Brentford, Everton and West Ham. The Toffees are looking for fresh blood in their attack, especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin expected to leave as a free agent.

Rangers are eager to keep Igamane following the impact his debut season had on the team. A reported asking price of €15 million (£13m) has been quoted, which is a very cost-friendly sum for Everton if they do pursue the 22-year-old’s signature in the coming weeks.

What could Hamza Igamane bring to Everton?

While Rangers are under ‘no pressure’ to sell Igamane this summer, a sale could work for them as well as the buying club. The Light Blues struggled with a real hit-and-miss season, falling significantly short of rivals and Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic by 17 points. With a new manager in place, Rangers could opt for some significant changes of their own, and £13 million from the sale of Igamane would play a huge part in their summing spending.

Igamane contributed 16 goals to Rangers’ 2024/25 season, making an instant splash in his maiden campaign. His tally was the best in his career so far, suggesting he is on a significant upwards trajectory. Clubs will be aware of this and will be hoping his next season will return even better numbers. Everton are in serious need of an attacking revamp, having finished with one of the lowest goal returns in the Premier League. No team outside of the relegation zone scored fewer goals than the Toffees last season.

Their return of 42 goals highlights an ongoing struggle at Everton. Over the past six seasons, the Blues’ goal tallies have been rather low, even when they finished 12th and 10th in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. Their best tally in the last ten years was a return of 62 goals during the 2016/17 campaign. With attacking options often letting them down when it comes to the final product, Everton are in need of a fresh injection of creativity. Starting with a cost-effective signing like Igamane who won’t break the bank could be a great place to start.