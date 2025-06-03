The former Celtic man could return to provide an extra man in the midfield

Everton have been linked with a move for Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande, and he could be joined by a former Old Firm rival.

Not to be outdone by their city rivals, Everton are looking to get the summer transfer window off to a fast start with several players linked already.

Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande is reported to be a target and he has been joined by former Old Firm rival Matt O’Riley as a potential Toffee next season as Kevin Thelwell and Dan Purdy head in the opposite direction.

According to Sky Sports, David Moyes is hoping that David Weir can do his old club a favour and let the Brighton playmaker move to Merseyside. A standout performer for Celtic, things haven’t quite gone to plan for the 24-year old after a £25m transfer to the south coast.

Everton keen on signing Matt O’Riley but face competition for playmaker

The report claims that Everton wouldn’t have it all their own way though, if they decide to pick up the phone: “Everton would be keen on Matt O’Riley this summer - if Brighton sanction a move - but expect to face competition from big European clubs. There is uncertainly around the midfielder after he was an irregular part of Fabian Hurzeler’s team in his first season, in part due to an injury at the start of the campaign, while also playing out of position.”

Everton are predicted to have a transfer budget of £50-100m with football finance expert Kieran Maguire confirming that it will be a balancing act to replace as many as 14 players who could leave. Celtic plucked O’Riley from England’s lower leagues from MK Dons and wouldn’t have imagined in their wildest dreams turning him from a player who cost less than £2m into one who was sold for over 10 times that amount.

Can Matt O’Riley hack it in the Premier League?

As an attack-minded playmaker who loves to pick passes, O’Riley has revealed who was the main figure behind his rise to the Premier League:

"He [Brendan Rodgers] put a lot of trust in me," O’Riley told (RecordSport). "That’s the reason last year came to fruition like it did. I had a manager that really believed in me – and he made me aware of that. That was really nice. By doing that, it allows you to have freedom on the pitch. I learned so much off Brendan, I try to be as open as I can be to improving."

As the Sky Sports report explains, O’Riley has been unlucky in that he had to spend months on the sidelines so soon after signing for Brighton. Despite arriving from the SPFL, there is nothing to suggest that O’Riley can’t handle the step up in quality, even if he maybe doesn’t quite make a dream Everton XI. Atalanta had bid for his services with Atletico Madrid also impressed after facing Celtic in the Champions League.

The stand-out performer for the Scottish champions throughout the campaign was O’Riley and, in the right team, with the right manager, he could have a similar impact. The Denmark international will also be out to prove the doubters wrong next season after arriving in England on the back of a record transfer fee for a player leaving Scotland. If the price is right, Everton could well be the team that benefits.