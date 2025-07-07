Manchester United reportedly have the chance to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin after leaving Everton at the end of his contract.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been offered to a Premier League rival after his Everton exit, reports suggest.

Calvert-Lewin brought the curtain down on his nine-year period at the Toffees following the expiry of his contract. Everton had been in discussions with the striker for a significant period but no agreement was reached.

It meant that Calvert-Lewin departed Everton on a free transfer. He only cost the Blues a fee of £1.5 million from Sheffield United in 2016. In total, Calvert-Lewin netted 71 goals in 274 appearances, with the highlight being his diving header to seal a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace which secured Everton’s Premier League safety in the 2021-22 season.

However, in the final years of his time at Goodison Park, he was hampered by injuries and spent three months on the sidelines last season because of a hamstring problem. And while many fans believe that an exit was best for all parties, there was a disappointment that Calvert-Lewin could not fulfil his potential on a consistent basis.

The 28-year-old is now exploring his next move. There’s no doubt that his representatives will be in touch with a number of clubs trying to get Calvert-Lewin his latest club. And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 11-cap England international has been offered to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker given the struggles of Rasmus Hojland since his £63 million arrival from Atalanta two years ago. United, who finished 145h in the Premier League last term, are one outfit said to have the chance to sign Calvert-Lewin.

However, it has been suggested by talkSPORT that the former Northampton Town loanee has snubbed a switch to Leeds United. The Whites are preparing for life back in the Premier League. In addition, AS Roma - who are also under the control of Everton owners The Friedkin Group - have been linked. The Italian side recently sold Tammy Abraham to Besiktas.

Everton transfer plans

Everton are currently in the process of replacing Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja, who has returned to Chelsea after his underwhelming season-long loan. The Toffees are closing in on the arrival of Thierno Barry from Villarreal for a fee of around £27 million. Barry fired 11 goals as the Yellow Submarine finished fifth in La Liga and qualified for the Champions League in the 2024-25 campaign.

Barry will arrive to compete with Beto for the number-nine position in David Moyes’ side. Beto showed marked improvement after Moyes’ return as manager midway through last season, with the Guinea-Bissau international netting seven times under the Scot.

The Blues also have Youssef Chermiti as a centre-forward option. But the Portugal youth international missed a large chunk of last season because of injury and is inexperienced. Chermiti could depart on loan to earn much-needed senior experience.

Everton are in need of bolstering attacking options in the summer window as they are also short of wingers. Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil are the current options after Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom returned to their respective parent clubs Leeds United and Napoli.