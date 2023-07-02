Everton are taking some new approaches on the transfer market as they look to give their squad a boost following their relegation scare.

Everton are on the market for some new players this summer as they look to avoid a repeat of the last two seasons which saw them narrowly avoid relegation. However, it’s not as simple for Sean Dyche and his team to simply throw cash at new signings, they will need to be smart about their recruitment and raise funds wherever they can.

We’ve put together some of the latest updates for the Toffees as they navigate their way through this tricky transfer window.

Blues instigate swap deal for Championship defender

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton have set their sights on signing Scott Wharton from Blackburn Rovers this summer and are willing to engage in a player swap to make the deal happen. That’s according to Football Insider, who report that the Blues have offered either Neal Maupay or the highly sought-after Ellis Simms in exchange for the Championship centre-back.

Dyche has already lost Yerry Mina following the expiration of his contract and Conor Coady has also departed after his loan spell from Wolves ended. As well as their mission to sign new attacking options, a new defender or two would also be a smart appointment.

Everton are in a tough spot financially and are willing to let both mentioned players leave as they look to cut costs. However, they are also in serious need of some new personnel but will likely be looking at options that aren’t too heavy on the bank balance.

Everton enter race for 21-goal hot target

Sticking with links to the Championship and updates from Football Insider, the outlet has also reported that Everton have entered the race for Coventry City’s Viktor Gyökeres. The Swede has received a huge amount of interest after his latest season with the Sky Blues saw him rack up an impressive 21 goals and 10 assists in 46 league appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement