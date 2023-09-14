Everton hoping to extend brilliant recent home record vs Arsenal

Everton have enjoyed a strong run of form in this fixture and face off against Mikel Arteta’s side this weekend.

Everton enjoyed a brilliant 1-0 victory last season against Arsenal in what was Sean Dyche’s first game in charge and it saw them add to a strong recent record against the London side.

A header from James Tarkowski was desperately needed in February last season but it was also highly unexpected as Mikel Arteta’s side were the out-and-out leaders of the Premier League at the time.

Dyche’s side upset the odds and a win on Sunday would represent another shock victory, but it wouldn’t be going against the grain of the past five games between the two sides at Goodison Park.

Over its history, Everton’s home ground has often been a fortress and an extremely difficult place for opposing sides to play at.

In fact, Everton have won four of their last five home games against Arsenal, drawing the other, in a run that dates back to 2019.

Furthermore, despite a 5-2 loss in 2017, they also won 2-1 at Goodison in 2016, making it five wins from their last seven games at home - and fans will be hoping they can continue that record this weekend.

That atmosphere saw Arteta’s side dominate the ball with 71% possession, but walk away empty-handed after 15 shots in a difficult afternoon.

Powerful performances from Amadou Onana, Tarkowkski and others saw Everton compile 12 shots, four on target, as well as edge Arsenal with seven corners - it was an inspired performance and another will be needed to secure a victory against the unbeaten Gunners.

A new-look Everton side will meet an in-form Arsenal side with the likes of Beto, Jarrad Branthwaite , Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young likely to be in the starting line-up this time around.

The goal remains the same - frustrate Arsenal and physically match them, as well as taking their chance when it comes.

Two difficult home games so far have brought successive one-goal defeats, but the performances deserved more as Dyche’s side passed up countless glorious openings.