The window may be over but Everton are being linked with a move for an experienced free agent.

Everton are one of a host of clubs interested in signing free agent Xeka, who has been released by Rennes.

The summer window may be over but there is still the free agent market which means clubs can still sign players who are without a club at the present time.

After signing five players during the summer, Sean Dyche allowed key starter Alex Iwobi to depart on deadline day, leaving them short in midfield.

According to TeamTalk, Everton are looking to rectify that by bringing in Xeka, who is currently without a club.

Everton, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Wolves are also named as being keen, as well as clubs in Spain and Italy.

Who is Xeka?

The 28-year-old was part of the Lille side that pipped Paris Saint-Germain to the title back during the 2020/21 season and he went onto play 144 times for the French side.

He was also part of the same side that clinched the French Super Cup the season after, in what are his only two trophies at senior level.

Playing in central midfield, he featured 42 times during their title-winning season in all competitions but a nasty ankle injury restricted him to just eight appearances last season, as he missed all games from January onwards.

As a result, the club opted to terminate his current contract and now he’s a free agent.

Where would he fit in?

Xeka has played the majority of his career in central and defensive midfield and he certainly has the tools to play deeper and protect the defence.

His stats show he is strong with pass completion, progressive passes as well as blocks, clearances and aerials won which all strong figures that go hand-in-hand with a more defensive-minded midfielder.

Idrissa Gueye often acts the deepest midfielder in Dyche’s side at the current time, but the 33-year-old is certainly an aging midfielder and another midfielder to go alongside Amadou Onana would be a smart option.

Especially considering James Garner is often thrown out wide to cover for their lack of options on the right-flank.

The Portuguese midfielder is a low-cost option, yes, but signing a player who spent most of last season injured is a risk, given there’s no guarantee of how his body will hold up.