Everton in three-way battle for £18m winger with Ipswich and Aston Villa - now down to player choice
Everton are waiting for a decision to be made by Hull City winger Jaden Philogene amid a three-way transfer battle.
The 22-year-old attacker has been subject to interest from multiple Premier League sides after Hull failed to achieve promotion and he is said to favour a move to the Premier League above all else. As a result, Everton, Ipswich and Aston Villa have all made their move for him.
Ipswich originally had eyed a double swoop for Jacob Greaves and Philogene but Everton and Villa both matched the bids of the Premier League new-boys and, according to Sky Sports News, all three clubs are waiting for the player to choose which destination he prefers.
Everton have already confirmed three signings this summer in Jack Harrison on a season-long-loan, midfielder Tim Iroegbunam and former Sheffield United attacker Iliman Ndiaye. Their attack still needs work as Dwight McNeil and Harrison are their only natural wide options. Philogene would likely be granted a key role playing off the right wing and would most likely become a key player.
The same can’t be said at Aston Villa who have the added incentive of competing in the Champions League next season. They boast a strong attacking line-up and Philogene wouldn’t be a key starter. Although, at Ipswich, he would compete with Omari Hutchinson for a starting role off the right wing after he signed in a permanent deal from Chelsea.
Both could feature in the same starting XI, but both are natural right-sided attackers and it would mean direct competition. Whereas at Everton, he would be championed. Regardless, the England U21 international will make his decision over the course of the next week and Everton fans will hope the highly-talented attacker will be playing in front of the Goodison faithful next season.
