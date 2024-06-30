Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool remain interested in signing a new midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of exciting transfer targets this summer and despite their midfield restructure last year, the Reds are back on the market for more recruits for their engine room.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw the arrival of four midfielders, including World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who has settled in nicely since his £35 million move from Brighton. However, Liverpool fumbled two key targets in their pursuit of a suitable replacement for Fabinho.

The Reds failed to sign Moisés Caicedo back in August, despite agreeing a mammoth £111 million offer with Brighton. They also missed out on long-standing target Roméo Lavia from Southampton, after failing to meet the club’s asking price on more than one occasion. Both defensive-minded midfielders ended up moving to Chelsea, leaving Liverpool scrambling for a new No.6 option.

Wataru Endō has been a solid addition to the Anfield ranks but he has been viewed as a more of a stop-gap signing, with Liverpool still on the market for a new defensive midfielder. A number of household names have been linked with a Merseyside switch this summer, including Joshua Kimmich.

Now, according to TuttoJuve (via TEAMtalk), the German international is in ‘pole position’ to strengthen Arne Slot’s inherited midfield. The Italian outfit has reported this news as Kimmich has now become the ‘priority’ for Liverpool, instead of Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta, who is also on the radar of Juventus.

Slot has worked with Koopmeiners before, during his time as manager of AZ, but as he is a more attacking midfielder, Kimmich is a better fit for Liverpool’s needs right now. The Bayern Munich star operated primarily as a defensive midfielder last season but his impressive versatility has seen him comfortably perform as both a centre-back and right-back over the years.

This will hugely benefit Liverpool, who struggled with a number of injuries to their backline last season. Having Kimmich operate as a No.6 with the ability to slot into defence when called upon would alleviate a lot of pressure within the team.

However, other reports have linked Kimmich to Manchester City and the player himself feels he may have the best shot at securing regular football under Pep Guardiola. This is despite City’s stacked squad and the presence of Rodri, who was pretty much untouchable in the starting lineup last season.