Everton are reportedly interested in a rising South American attacking duo, according to their club president.

The Toffees are currently in a financial and legal bind when it comes to transfers and their ongoing financial fair play situation but it hasn't stopped them planning for the future. Money may have to be raised by selling one or two key assets which we have already seen rumoured - and now there are links with Brazilian club, Clube Atlético Mineiro.

According to the latest reports from Brazil, Everton in the early stages of identifying some of the club's best attacking talent for a potential transfer. That comes from the president of the South American club Sérgio Coelho who confirmed in an interview with Radio Itatiala that Everton hold an interest in attackers Alisson and Brahian Palacios. “A representative from Everton, in England, spoke to Fernando, head of scouting at CIGA, who are monitoring strikers Alisson and Brahian Palacios.”

Alisson, 18, was born in Brazil and is a right winger who made his senior debut for the club in July 2023. While Palacios, 21, recently signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2027 having already made over 50 appearances since making his debut in 2022 having developed in Colombia.