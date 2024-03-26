Fabrizio Romano confirms interest from Real Madrid in Liverpool star is 'concrete'

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about Man Utd.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly being targeted by Real Madrid and while they seem like just another typical rumour, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed he has heard of concrete interest.

The Liverpool right-back is an academy graduate and grew up idolising the club. As it stands, his current deal is set to expire next summer (June 2025) and while he hasn't agreed a new extension yet, it is said to be high on the list of objectives for the new team of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes behind-the-scenes.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also have the same contract dilemma but given how key all three are to their successes on the pitch, it does leave some fans worried about a potential exodus as Jurgen Klopp - the man who brought all three into the side - leaves this summer. Interest from Real Madrid in Alexander-Arnold cropped up last week as Spanish outlet SPORT reported that Madrid were interested in a move. Since then, Romano, the famed transfer guru of European football, has given his update on the rumours.

“Now, it is also true, from what I am told that Real Madrid have a concrete interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Romano said on The Debrief podcast. “They are monitoring his situation. At the moment there is no direct contact with his agent or with the player because it is still too early. So Real Madrid are closely following the situation.”