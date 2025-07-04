Everton 'interested' in Brazil international after Aston Villa have bid rejected
Everton owners The Friedkin Group are working on a deal for a Brazil international, reports suggest.
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Toffees could sign Wesley Franca from Flamengo in a deal worth around £25 million. However, it is suggested that Everton would loan the right-back to AS Roma, also owned by The Friedkin Group, for the 2025-26 season. It is claimed that the two clubs are acting in 'synergy' to complete the deal.
Wesley has been at Flamengo since 2021. He has made a total of 133 appearances for the Rio de Janeiro-based side, scoring three times and recording five assists. Earlier this year, the 21-year-old made his breakthrough into the Brazil squad as he featured in games against Colombia and Argentina.
Last season, Wesley played alongside Charly Alcaraz, who joined Everton on loan from Flamengo in the January transfer window before making his move permanent earlier this summer.
Wesley has been linked with several clubs, including Liverpool before they signed Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Manchester City have also been credited with an interest, while The Telegraph reported last month that Brighton & Hove Albion have lodged a £20 million bid. It was also Globo Esporte that Aston Villa had an offer of around £13 million rebuffed.
Everton are looking for a new right-back, having missed out on Kenny Tete. The 29-year-old opted to extend his stay at Fulham after holding talks with the Blues. However, if they were to sign Wesley and loan him to Roma then another full-back option may still be on the radar.
Barry deal
Meanwhile, Everton are closing in on signing Thierno Barry from Villarreal. The Toffees need to strengthen their centre-forward options after the exit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the end of his contract. In addition, David Moyes’ side opted against signing Armando Broja on a permanent basis after his underwhelming loan spell that was blighted by injuries.
Barry fired 11 goals for Villarreal last season, as well as creating four, to help them finish fifth in La Liga and qualify for the Champions League. He has a release clause of around £33 million but Everton have been in discussions with the Yellow Submarine to lower the asking price. Barry represented France under-21s at the European Championships earlier this summer, with Les Bleus reaching the semi-finals.
