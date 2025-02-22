Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool transfer news as Flamengo defender Wesley Franca is linked amid reports of Aston Villa and Bournemouth interest.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are monitoring Flamengo defender Wesley Franca, reports suggest.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, the Reds are keen on the 21-year-old. Wesley is a regular starter for Flamengo, who were crowned Campeonato Carioca champions last year. Since arriving at the Rio de Janeiro-based club, he has made a total of 113 appearances, scoring two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is reported that Wesley is ‘in a special moment’ and on the cusp of receiving a call-up to the Brazil squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina next month. Liverpool are said to have been tracking him since last season and have made ‘informal approaches’. The suggestions are that the Reds may make a move after the newly-ramped Club World Cup in the summer.

Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa have both reportedly had respective bids turned down. Flamengo are also said to have snubbed an offer of 25 million euros from Russian club Zenit Saint-Petersburg last month. Rubro-Negro could earn more than 30 million euros from the sale of Wesley, it has been claimed.

Alexander-Arnold future

UOL claim that Wesley could be a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose Liverpool future is precarious. The Reds vice-captain is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to sign a new deal.

Real Madrid are admirers of Alexander-Arnold and had an informal approach rebuffed ahead of the January transfer window opening. The Spanish giants can sign the Liverpool academy product on a free transfer in the summer - and he is currently able to agree pre-contract terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anfield head coach Arne Slot has been tight-lipped on the future of Alexander-Arnold, along with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk whose respective deals also expire in June. Speaking in December, Slot said: “If we would then probably it is not the moment for me to tell you now. But in general, I don’t talk about contract situations here and it would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them had extended, that’s in a different moment.

“Keep asking because that’s your job but you’re probably not going to get an answer from me. It’s clear that from the first of January maybe for you guys things change a lot, but they are in constant talks with the club and let’s wait and see what happens. As long as they keep performing like this, the manager, or head coach I have to say, is happy with them.”

Liverpool also have Conor Bradley in their ranks. The 21-year-old has made 22 outings in all competitions this term - 12 being in the Premier League title charge. However, Bradley is back on the treatment table after suffering a hamstring injury in last Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. He has been ruled out of tomorrow’s trip to Manchester City and the visit of Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Slot said: “I would be completely surprised if he's involved in the Sunday game, or the Wednesday game against Newcastle. You can assume that's not going to happen.”