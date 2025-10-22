Jarrad Branthwaite. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jarrard Branthwaite has suffered a setback in his bid to return for Everton with the big defender taking to social media.

For footballers to make at the very highest level of the game, they need more than just ability and mental fortitude, they also need luck.

For Jarred Branthwaite, who has been linked with Liverpool, over the last two seasons, this has been in short supply in terms of his body not letting him fulfil his obvious potential for Everton and have to spend time on the sidelines just as he is finding form.

The 23-year old is yet to kick a ball this season after missing a large period of the last campaign with a groin injury. Such is the beautiful way in which the human body has been designed, the towering stopper has broken down again and has undergone surgery to his hamstring.

Jarrad Brathwaite updates Everton fans on Instagram

Last season, Branthwaite went from October to the final day of the season without missing a league game after only playing once in the opening 10 games. Missing out on pre-season training is a huge factor towards muscle injury and the England international has now missed the last two.

The £1m signing from Carlisle will have had one eye on the World Cup in the USA next summer, but now faces a fight to get into Thomas Tuchel’s squad after a series of steady performances and consistent results.

Time is on his hands in terms of the season, although the lack of international fixtures makes the task almost impossible unless there are injuries to player like John Stones, Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa. Thankfully though, Branthwaite’s surgery went well and the player took to Instagram to thank fans for their messages of support and to fire back at those who maybe haven’t quite been as understanding.

Branthwaite posted: “Operation completed successfully. Thanks to the medical team for their work and to everyone who’s reached out with messages of support. Even the negative ones add fuel to the fire and make me more determined. It’s been the toughest spell of my career so far but challenges build character. I’ll be stronger and better. Don’t doubt it.”

What Moyes has to do now is decide whether to go into the transfer market to sign a replacement.

Is Branthwaite right to call out fans?

Branthwaite has been valued at around £75m by Everton and, after signing a new deal in the summer, is the sort of player who David Moyes wants to build his team around. Michael Keane and James Tarkowski are doing a fine job in the short term but there is a ceiling in terms of how far the Toffees can go with the experienced pairing. The summer’s recruitment saw a blend of potential and experience arrive and Moyes will want his best defender fit as soon as possible.

The eight-times capped international is more than within his rights to call out fans who have criticised him for being injured and demand that the club cash in. He isn’t the one who dictates the treatment plan or the decision to use a more conserving intervention first in the hope that surgery can be avoided. Surgery is always a last resort and, on this occasion, Branthwaite has been unlucky.

What he has shown already though, is that his body can recover well from such interventions after returning ahead of schedule last season and not suffering any setbacks from his groin operation.

Hamstrings are every bit as temperamental which means that patience will be needed this time around. If a seat on the plane to the USA is his dream, Everton should be getting a highly motivated and determined Branthwaite once he gets the green light to return to action. Something both Moyes and Everton fans alike should be looking forward to.