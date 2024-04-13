Everton 'keeping tabs' on impressive Nigerian midfielder as Amadou Onana replacement

Amadou Onana of Everton is challenged by Raphael Varane

Everton are reportedly keeping tabs on Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika this summer.

With money issues at the club and concrete interest in the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana, Everton may be forced to sell one or potentially both to raise funds. If Onana does go, he will leave a big hole in their midfield and the likes of Andre Gomes and Idrissa Gueye could follow suit as their deals are up this summer.

Onana could fetch anywhere from £50-60m according to reports as Manchester United and Barcelona are just two of the sides linked. Arsenal are another side reportedly in the mix and it could be an interesting transfer saga this summer as Onana’s deal isn’t up for another few years.