Everton 'keeping tabs' on impressive Nigerian midfielder as Amadou Onana replacement
Everton are reportedly keeping tabs on Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika this summer.
With money issues at the club and concrete interest in the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana, Everton may be forced to sell one or potentially both to raise funds. If Onana does go, he will leave a big hole in their midfield and the likes of Andre Gomes and Idrissa Gueye could follow suit as their deals are up this summer.
Onana could fetch anywhere from £50-60m according to reports as Manchester United and Barcelona are just two of the sides linked. Arsenal are another side reportedly in the mix and it could be an interesting transfer saga this summer as Onana’s deal isn’t up for another few years.
In terms of Onyedika, the 22-year-old operates as a deep midfielder, similar to Onana, and has managed three goals and two assists across 40 games in all competitions this season. His most recent outing saw him play 90 minutes in their first leg Europa Conference League win over PAOK. According to reports, Galatasaray, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are all interested in the midfielder and it could be a battle to persuade him to move to Goodison Park. Comparing him to Onana is difficult given that the Belgian Pro League is a lower standard below the Premier League, but the numbers show he has more progressive passes and more blocks as well as the same amount of tackles this season in their respective leagues.
However, Onana has more interceptions and progressive carries in a far tougher division. It’s clear that Onana, who has become a key starter for club and country, is one of the club’s best players and will be very difficult to replace if he does depart this summer.
