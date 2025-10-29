Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of picking up a one-game suspension | Getty Images

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has impressed since signing for Everton but can he force his way into the England squad?

Everton were expected to struggle in the summer when they lost so many players all at once but David Moyes has somehow managed to improve the once struggling team.

The manager might have struggled to convince players to sign on the dotted line but still managed to persuade Jack Grealish to join on loan from Man City, one of the most exciting prospects in Tyler Dibling and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea. It is Dewsbury-Hall who has impressed Moyes and the 27-year old has designs on forcing his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gets England call-up advice

Dewsbury-Hall isn’t short of confidence with both Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden absent from the German’s last squad. Add competition from Grealish, Morgan Rogers and Morgan Gibbs-White and the Everton playmaker will have to hit top form to jump a few positions up the queue. According to Jim White on talkSPORT though, he might have another option: “It doesn't seem that long ago, we had Martin O'Neill, Ireland manager, and he was trying to get Declan Rice to play for Ireland, but he opted to play for England. Same as Jack Grealish, could have played for Ireland, but opted to play for England. Interestingly, Alex (Crook), you'll have noticed this, Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury Hall, who's a thoroughly nice lad, have met him.

“He's publicly revealed that he wants to play for England over Ireland on the international stage. Ireland had been trying to persuade him to join them, but his grandparents are from Ireland, but he's saying no, although undecided up until now, it's England for him. Does that surprise you? When he could have a decent future at international level with the Irish?”

“A little bit, because I think if you look at the England squad now and we're talking about probably going to the World Cup without the likes of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, it's difficult to see how Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as well as he's playing for Everton, I was there at the weekend and they lost 3-0, but him and Jack Grealish played particularly well,” said Crook. “I don't see that an England cap is on the horizon anytime soon, but maybe as much as he wants to play for England, it also tells you where the Republic of Ireland are at this moment in time. Maybe they're not quite such a draw as they would have been in the mid-90s when this man (Steve Bruce) could have played for them.”

Should Dewsbury-Hall wait for an England call-up?

Dewsbury-Hall’s confidence in his own ability should be applauded, however, Crook is right. Tuchel has shown that he is willing to make left-field decisions with his selection of Elliot Anderson, who has grabbed his chance with both hands. There is little doubt about Bellingham being recalled and Foden will also be in front of Dewsbury-Hall if he can get anywhere near to the form that saw him earn the Premier League’s player of the year.

Another player who Dewsbury-Hall would have to compete with is Cole Palmer who is currently out injured. In short, there couldn’t be a tougher position for him to try and breakthrough into the England squad. Ireland might not be the team that they once were, but with Jake O’Brien and Seamus Coleman both already in the squad, it might not take much to persuade him if he can’t get a seat on the plane to the USA for the country of his birth.