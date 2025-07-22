David Moyes has identified an area in need of improvement within his Everton team.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are currently a little light on squad numbers as they continue to navigate their way through this busy summer transfer window. David Moyes has identified areas in need of strengthening and a left-back is among those of high priority.

Left-back is one position the Toffees are looking to bolster, with the departure of Ashley Young leaving them with just Vitaliy Mykolenko to hold down the fort. The Ukrainian international will be subject to competition from whoever comes through the door this summer, but there is also the matter of his own contract nearing its expiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, Mykolenko is now into the last 12 months of his current deal, with his terms due to expire next June.

Everton ‘interested’ in Bayern Munich defender

According to The Athletic, Everton currently ‘hold an interest’ in Bayern Munich defender Adam Aznou as they search for a new left-back in this window.

The 19-year-old has been pushing for regular minutes with the Bundesliga giants, but he did enjoy a loan stint in Spain with Real Valladolid. Aznou made 13 La Liga appearances out of a possible 16 during the second half of the 2024/25 season.

Aznou has been capped three times by international team Morocco and spent time with Barcelona’s youth ranks prior to his move to Germany in 2022. His contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2027 but a transfer fee has not been mentioned by the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aznou is a versatile defender who can operate at both left-back and right-back when necessary. He was also deployed further forward on the odd occasion throughout the 2024/25 season, showing he can also play as an attacker if it’s required of him.

Moyes is ‘keen to strengthen’ his options at left-back, especially following Young’s exit. The veteran defender, now 40 years of age, left the Blues following the expiration of his contract this summer.

Mykolenko is currently the only recognised left-back on Everton’s senior roster, so Moyes is looking for someone to compete with him.

Will Vitaliy Mykolenko sign a new Everton contract?

Fabrizio Romano reported back in January that the Toffees had ‘started talks’ with Mykolenko over a potential new deal, with discussions ‘ongoing’ between the two parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No news has emerged on that front since but the player himself has admitted he would like to stay on Merseyside beyond the next 12 months.

Speaking to Ukrainian outlet sport.ua earlier this year, the 26-year-old said: “I don’t like to plan ahead. I live one day at a time, but I plan everything for the near future. I have a contract with Everton now, I’m happy at this club.

“In principle, I would like to stay here. Plans… I don’t want to plan anything. I’m at Everton now, I’m in a good mood and the weather is great. Everything is great.”

If Mykolenko doesn’t agree a new deal with Everton, the club will need to consider selling him this window or they run the risk of losing him as a free agent in 2026.