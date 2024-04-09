Former Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Former goalkeeper Neville Southall has claimed that points deductions will be replaced by fines next season following Everton’s two point deduction.

The Toffees were penalised for breaching profit sustainability rules yesterday which saw them fall a place in the Premier League table to 16th despite beating Burnley at the weekend. After that, they sit just two points above the relegation zone and while an appeal has been set in motion, they may not hear of the results until after the campaign has ended.

Taking to X, the former keeper was incensed at the decision and claimed that the rules will change in the future and points deductions won’t exist. ‘Everton will have points taken off them this season. Next season point deduction will be replaced by fines, I think and guess certain so called big clubs be able to buy way out.’

Part of his tweet called out the ‘big clubs’ which is most likely referring to Manchester City and the 115 charges that are currently held against the club. The Premier League charged Man City with 115 alleged breaches of its financial rules in February 2023 following a four-year investigation and it is taking so long to be resolved due to the depth, scale and complexity of the 115 charges.

Neville recently spoke out on X about the demise of Everton and blamed the owners and chairman for the club’s fall from grace. "I really don’t blame the manager, staff or players. This situation they find themselves in goes back 10 years. When they said top 10 was OK. No ambition. We were sleepwalking into mediocrity. Whatever happens now is down to the chairman and owners we have had."