Everton are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window as they consider offloading some senior personnel in order to balance the books. The Toffees have now been hit with another points deduction following a second breach of Premier League financial rules.

The Merseyside club have been docked an extra two points from their current tally, following on from the initial ten points taken in November, which was reduced to six following an appeal. Everton have confirmed they will also be appealing this second deduction.

As things stand, Sean Dyche’s side have now slipped down into 16th place in the Premier League table, two points above the bottom three. This is now the third season running that Everton have been battling to stay afloat in England’s top flight.

As the summer window approaches, the Blues are considering cashing in on some important players in order to stay within the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Football Insider has reported that both Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s futures are being discussed, with the club reportedly setting a desired asking price for both star players.

The first update claims that Everton will demand between £30-40 million for Pickford, who has not missed a single Premier League match since September 2022. He was ruled out due to injury, marking his only absence so far across the last two league seasons. However, the report also claims that Everton could be forced into accepting less for the England international if they are put under pressure financially this summer.

A second Football Insider report has claimed that the Toffees are looking for ‘in excess of £40 million’ for Calvert-Lewin if they are forced to sell at the end of the season. The striker has popped up on three occasions this season with crucial goals against West Ham, Newcastle and Burnley to secure either a draw or win for Everton.

