The latest Everton transfer rumours as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his squad this summer.

With the transfer window fast approaching, Everton are looking to get some important business done as they look to avoid a repeat of the last two seasons. The Toffees have narrowly avoided relegation twice in a row now and Sean Dyche cannot afford to see his side struggle at the bottom of the Premier League table again.

New links have emerged and some have been debunked, so let’s take a look at the latest updates for Everton as we head into an exciting summer.

Everton ‘likely in the race’ for Man United star

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay celebrates scoring a goal

The Toffees have come up in the conversation surrounding Scott McTominay’s future as it looks likely he will leave Manchester United this summer. Last month, the midfielder reportedly told friends he wanted to find a new challenge for the good of his career, after dipping in and out of Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup.

According to Football Insider, Everton are ‘likely in the race’ to sign McTominay as they endeavour to seriously bolster their squad following another relegation scare. However, the Scot has been valued at more than £20 million, and with both Newcastle and West Ham United also interested, the Blues may struggle to compete.

Update on Wout Weghorst

The Blues had previously been named as potential suitors for Wout Weghorst, but according to another report from Football Insider, they have now been ruled out of the race for his signature.