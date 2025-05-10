Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton have been linked with the West Ham United defender.

West Ham United have confirmed that one of their players linked to Everton will become a free agent in the summer.

The Toffees are set for a big summer transfer window, with 14 members of the current squad out of contract. David Moyes knows a significant overhaul is set to ensue - and he could look to turn to some players he has previously worked with.

Moyes guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory in 2023, as well as reaching the semi-final and quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2022 and 2024 respectively. Vladimir Coufal was one of the key players for the Hammers after being signed from Slavia Prague for a reported fee of £5.4 million in 2020.

However, Coufal has been a bit-part player at the London Stadium this campaign, starting only nine Premier League games and making a total of 22 appearances. The Czech Republic international’s contract at West Ham will not be renewed, however, with suggestions that Moyes could look to sign Coufal this summer.

Hammers boss Graham Potter said: “Aaron, Łukasz, Vladimír and Danny have been a pleasure to work with in my time here so far - all brilliant professionals on and off the pitch, with fantastic experience in the Premier League, and clearly loved and admired by their team-mates and everyone here at the Club.

“We still have three important matches to play this season, and I know that their focus will be 100% on helping the team in any way they can in those games, but we felt it was important to confirm this news now, out of respect for them and the service they have given to the Club, and to allow our supporters to show their appreciation at our final home match of the season.”

Will Everton sign Vladimir Coufal?

Moyes has confirmed that owners The Friedkin Group will give him funds to spend at Everton this summer. However, the Toffees boss will have to stretch his budget accordingly given the number of signings that will be needed.

Given that a striker, wingers and a midfielder will likely be the priority, Moyes may be reluctant to spend money to improve his defence. But at right-back, there are some question marks. Jake O’Brien has been deployed in the role since Moyes’ return as manager in January. However, the former Lyon man’s preferred role is at centre-back, although he could continue at full-back if Jarrad Branthwaite remains in the summer.

Both Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young see their respective contracts come to a close in the coming weeks. Club captain Coleman is aged 36 and has had injury issues throughout the season. Meanwhile, Young will turn 40 in July and while he has insisted that he wants to continue on playing and may want regular game-time elsewhere.

Nathan Patterson has started the past two games following James Tarkowski’s hamstring injury, with O’Brien being pushed into central defence. Patterson has been at Everton since arriving from Rangers in January 2022 and has struggled to make himself a regular starter, having had several injury problems.

If Moyes wants a back-up with experience then Coufal could fit the bill.