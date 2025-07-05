Everton have been among the clubs linked with the Man City defender.

A defender linked with a switch to Everton is set to complete a move to a Premier League rival.

The Toffees are in the market for a new right-back in the summer transfer window. David Moyes’ said were in talks with Kenny Tete, who briefly became a free agent following the expiry of his Fulham contract. However, Tete opted to commit his future to the Cottagers as he penned a new three-year contract.

And another right-sided full-back who Everton have said to have been keen on is Kyle Walker. Despite winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League at Manchester City, he has no future at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker to join rivals

The England international was loaned to AC Milan during the second half of last season and was omitted from City’s squad for the Club World Cup. Walker has a year left on his current contract and while Everton have been linked, there has been no concrete interest.

But Walker is set to stay in England, with newly-promoted Burnley set to complete the deal. According to Spanish journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Clarets will reportedly pay up to £5 million and the first part of his medical has already taken place. Romano posted on X: “Burnley agree deal to sign Kyle Walker from Manchester City, all done and here we go! “Permanent move worth up to £5m… if Walker will play 70% of the games + Burnley stay in Premier League. Two year contract agreed and first part of medical tests already took place.”

Will Everton sign a right-back?

In truth, Walker may not have been the ideal signing for Everton. While he would have added experience in abundance, the former Tottenham Hotspur man may command significant wages. In addition, Moyes may be reluctant to buy a right-back unless it is one for the future.

Jake O’Brien operated superbly in the position after Moyes’ return as manager. The Republic of Ireland international is a recognised centre-back but impressed on the flank. However, Moyes will want adequate competition and cover. Ashley Young was the consummate professional who could play on both sides of the rearguard. However, the 39-year-old decided to opt against signing a new contract.

While captain Seamus Coleman has signed fresh terms, his fitness is unlikely to be relied on. The 36-year-old has been blighted by fitness issues in recent years and made just six appearances in the 2024-25 season.

Everton do have Nathan Patterson under contract. However, the Scot has struggled since he arrived from Rangers in January 2022. Patterson has had fitness problems of his own and started only three league games last campaign.

The Toffees have also been linked with Kyle Walker-Peters, who left Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League. Walker-Peters is capable of being deployed on the right and left-hand side and is in his prime years at the age of 28.

Everton have also been linked with Flamengo’s Wesley Franca but it is suggested he would be loaned to AS Roma, who are also owned by The Friedkin Group.