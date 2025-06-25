Fabrizio Romano reports major Everton transfer twist after 'agreement in place'

Everton are in talks to sign Kenny Tete but Fulham are trying to keep the defender.

Fulham have tabled Everton target Kenny Tete a new contract to try to keep the defender at Craven Cottage, reports suggest.

Tete is on the Blues’ radar in the summer transfer window. The right-back is currently a free agent after running down his deal at Fulham. He’s spent the past five years at the West London outfit, making 119 appearances and helping earning promotion back to the Premier League.

Everton are having a significant squad overhaul and have identified Tete as someone who can provide cover and competition. As things stand, the Blues are short at right-back with Ashley Young turning down a new deal and club captain Seamus Coleman still to commit his future.

It was claimed last week that Tete had reached a verbal agreement to join Everton on a three-year deal ahead of their move to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

However, it is suggested by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that Fulham have increased their offer in a bid to keep the Netherlands international. Romano posted on X: “Fulham have sent today new improved contract proposal to Kenny Tete after he verbally agreed to join Everton earlier this week. Both Fulham and Everton have proposals on the table now for the right back who’s available as free agent.”

Right-back plans

It appears that Everton manager David Moyes is looking to strengthen on the right-hand side of defence despite having options. After returning to the hot seat in January, he opted to deploy Jake O’Brien as a makeshift full-back, with the Republic of Ireland international impressing.

Everton also have Nathan Patterson under contract but he has endured a difficult period on Merseyside since signing from Rangers for £12 million in January 2021. And while there is hope that Coleman will commit to another year, Moyes will not be relying on the fans’ favourite given the injury problems that he endured in the 2024-25 season.

The Toffees have also been linked with Kyle Walker, who is surplus to requirements at Manchester City despite winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League. Walker spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan and has been omitted from City’s squad to play in the Club World Cup.

Kyle Walker-Peters, who has departed Southampton following their relegation to the Championship, and Vladimir Coufal - who helped West Ham win the Europa Conference League when Moyes was manager - are also on the radar.