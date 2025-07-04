Josh Brownhill. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) | Getty Images

It has been suggested that Everton and West Ham United have the 29-year-old on their radar.

A free agent who has been linked with Everton has not returned to his former club for pre-season training despite being offered a new contract.

The Toffees have a busy summer ahead, with several additions required. From the squad that finished 13th in the Premier League last season, some 10 players have departed the club.

Midfield options short

They include two midfielders in Abdoulaye Doucoure and Orel Mangala. Doucoure was offered a new contract to extend his five-year stay on Merseyside but opted against fresh terms. He was a regular starter and recorded 21 goals and 14 assists in 166 appearances for Everton.

Mangala has returned to Olympique Lyonnais after his season-long loan. The Belgium international became a mainstay in the engine room before suffering a cruel ACL injury during a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

Idrissa Gana Gueye is out of contract but is expected to pen fresh terms. However, Everton boss David Moyes is still short of options in the middle of the park, with James Garner the only other recognised senior option. Tim Iroegbunam made 18 league appearances in 2024-25 but only five were starts.

It is an intriguing window ahead as the Blues also need additions in the wide attacking areas, as well as both full-back additions and back-up goalkeepers to provide cover for Jordan Pickford. As a result, Moyes will have to use the budget that is provided by The Friedkin Group accordingly, with £27 million set to be paid for Villarreal striker Thierno Barry.

A midfielder who has been linked with Everton is Josh Brownhill. It was suggested by Claret & Hugh that the Toffees and West Ham have the 29-year-old on their radar and Moyes has been a long-term admirer. Brownhill has spent the past five years at Burnley and enjoyed an impressive season as the Clarets returned to the Premier League. Brownhill registered 18 goals and created six in 44 appearances as Burnley finished second in the Championship.

Brownhill, who served as club captain, has been offered a new deal to stay at Turf Moor. But according to the Burnley Express, he did not turn up for the opening day of pre-season earlier this week. However, Brownhill has still to make an official announcement on his future.

What’s been said

Speaking on Brownhill’s future after Burnley’s final game of last season, manager Scott Parker said: “We'll probably just celebrate tonight with the team and we'll have some chats with Josh and see where his future lies.

“The biggest compliment I can also give to Browny is I think everyone sees Browny every time he walks on the football field in terms of the fans and you guys.

“But this is a guy that brings solid traits, he’s an unbelievable professional, he’s been a main driver of what we tried to create in the changing room. He's been a true leader and a captain of this group and has been a major part of why we've done what we’ve done. His goals represent that as well.”