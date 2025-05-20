Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to sign Angel Gomes.

A midfielder who has been linked with a summer move to Everton has confirmed he is now a free agent.

The Toffees are preparing for a big few months with the transfer window opening next month. There are a total of 14 players out of contract, with Everton already confirming that veteran Ashley Young and back-up goalkeepers Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic will depart.

It means that manager David Moyes may look for reinforcements in the engine room, with James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam the only current options who, as things stand, will definitely be at Everton for the 2025-26 season.

The Blues have been linked with several players so far, with one being Angel Gomes per GiveMeSport. The 24-year-old came through the academy ranks at Manchester United but left for LOSC Lille in 2020. He has been a regular starter for the French club, making a total of 134 appearances and scoring 10 goals and 19 assists. Having represented Lille in the Champions League this season, he was also rewarded with a call-up to the England squad while Lee Carsley was serving as interim manager and won four caps.

Gomes confirms exit

But the 24-year-old has confirmed that his time at Lille has come to an end as he assesses his next move. Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest.

Posting on Instagram, Gomes said: “After four unforgettable years at LOSC Lille, it’s time for me to say goodbye. This club has been more than just a team — it’s been a family, a home, and a place that has shaped me both on and off the pitch. Like any journey, there were ups and downs, highs and lows, but I’m truly grateful to my teammates and the fans for sticking with me throughout.

“I’m proud of what we achieved together and thankful for every moment. To the fans — thank you for your amazing support and for believing in me. I will forever be grateful. I always gave everything I had for the badge and for all of you. Lille will always have a special place in my heart. Merci et à bientôt.”

Keane praise

Former Manchester United Roy Keane was full of praise for Gomes after he provided an assist for Jack Grealish’s goal during England’s 3-1 win over Finland in October. Finland in a 3-1 win away from home, one that Keane enjoyed.

Speaking on ITV Football, he said: “Yeah, real bit of quality. A brilliant goal. If we saw France or Spain scoring a goal like this, we’d be praising him [Gomes]. But, yeah, nice and patient.

“Here England, Gomes obviously just do what you do, pass it forward, and he just seems to wander in there. Jack draws a few players over, which obviously helps him eventually, when he gets in there. “But this pass again, Trent [Alexander-Arnold], nice and simple. Sharp these couple of touch on Gomes and this last piece, honestly, I think pure quality, lovely and obviously Jack then finishes it off. But really, lovely bit of quality.”