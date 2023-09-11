The Brighton forward has been incredibly impressive since making his senior debut.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton forward Evan Ferguson has confirmed why a move to Liverpool broke down when he was a youth player.

The 18-year-old has been nothing short of incredible since making his senior debut for Brighton, earning his first start against Forest Green in the EFL Cup in August 2022, a game in which he scored and assisted - a sign of things to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He went on to make 19 Premier League apperances that season in what was a breakout campaign scoring on 10 occasions during his first season with the first-team squad.

Since then, he’s only added to his glowing reputation. He netted a brilliant hat-trick against Newcastle before the international break in a 3-1 win at the Amex Stadium - and he also netted against Luton on the opening weekend.

However, he has opened up on whether any other clubs were close to signing him as a youth player - and he told the Athletic of the Reds’ interest: “I went to Liverpool a few times. It’s a good club, but you see so many boys at Liverpool just fading away and there’s no chance to get in the first team.

“I was thinking, ‘Do I just want to play two years of under-18s and then go to the 23s and go from there to where?’

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Brighton is a good club. The people working around are always there to help.”

“It came down to the fact that if you come to Brighton it’s a pathway through. If you go to a team such as Liverpool then they can buy a striker for £70m.

“At Brighton, they like to bring their academy players through and give them a chance. I’d say that was the reason, looking long term rather than short term. So I’d say that this was the final reason.”