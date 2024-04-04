Everton manager Sean Dyche, (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche was pleased to confirm there was no new injury concerns ahead of Everton’s huge clash with Burnley this weekend.

The Toffees earned a late point against Newcastle United during the week as Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net for the first time in 23 games. They had to battle and ride their luck on their way to drawing at St James’ Park, but strong efforts from Jordan Pickford and Vitalyi Mykolenko helped to keep them in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next up is a hugely important game against Dyche’s former club Burnley. Having won just four times all season, Everton have a chance to earn a much-needed win to end their torrid spell and a win would see them potentially move seven points clear of Luton in 18th. But Burnley have taken six points from four games and were unlucky not to take all three points from their midweek game with Wolves and both sides will desperate for three points on Saturday.

Everton team news:

Missing against Newcastle was the attacking duo of Lewis Dobbin and Arnaut Danjuma. Both have ankle issues and while Danjuma is back training with the squad neither will be ready for the game at the weekend but they could be available in the coming weeks as Dyche confirmed Dobbin was ‘making good progress’. While Dele Alli (groin) remains out of action.

James Garner was rested during the week and Andre Gomes, who was brought on in the second half, impressed in midfield and he could make a rare start. Although there is a question mark next to his match fitness after playing a combined 90 minutes across his last four league appearances.

Burnley team news: