Tommy Fleetwood was the talk of the golfing world this weekend after Ryder Cup success and the star is an outspoken Everton supporter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Golfer Tommy Fleetwood was the name on everyone's lips as he etched a new moment into Ryder Cup history on Sunday.

The Sandgrounder was part of the impressive European team and secured the round over Rickie Fowler on the 16th hole in Rome to confirm the Ryder Cup win for Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a moment of jubilations for the golf professionals and supporters but the end of the 16th had the whole of social media talking too as Fowler conceded the three-foot putt remaining for Fleetwood to give Europe the victory.

Born in Southport, the Ryder Cup man of the moment is an outspoken Everton fan and is often quizzed about the side's progress at press conferences. Earlier this year he was also invited by the club to have a nosey around the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium progress.

Before the Premier League season started this summer, Fleetwood was asked by one reporter how he felt for the new campaign after years of relegation battles. Somewhat hauntingly, the golfer shared his desperation for a strong start to ensure more comfortable safety for the Toffees under Sean Dyche this term.

He said : "I was optimistic last season as well. There is a bit of a reprieve when the season ends. For everyone that is involved with Everton or a fan, it was great to finish the year like we did. But I would like to be done with where we’ve been in the league, with trying to scrap for safety year-on-year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think Sean has done a fantastic job: he did really, really well. The culture he created and the way they played on the pitch for the remaining part of the year. We will see how we go this year.

Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"It would be great to have a good start, the start is so important and there are no easy games. I still love watching them and they definitely give you plenty to think about when you’re watching."