Liverpool mayor makes Everton new stadium point ahead of 777 Partners meeting
Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotherham, is set to meet Everton’s prospective new owners.
Steve Rotherham, the MetroMayor of the Liverpool City Region, will meet Everton's prospective new owners 777 Partners on Wednesday.
The Miami-based firm has agreed to purchase the 94.1% stake held by majority owner Farhad Moshiri. The Toffees have suffered combined losses of more than £400 million in the past four years, while they’ve narrowly avoided Premier League relegation in the past two seasons.
However, 777's potential arrival has been met by scepticism from sections of Evertonians. The investment firm already own football clubs including Standard Liege, Hertha Berlin and Vasco de Gama - whose respective fans have held protests against 777.
Mr Rotherham will meet with the investment company co-founded by Josh Wander to discuss a number of facets when it comes to Everton. That includes whether the club's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be finished as scheduled.
"We want to know when the stadium will be finished and whether it will be on schedule for the season after next", he told BBC Radio Merseyside."Everton is the catalyst for the renaissance of that whole area of the city.
"That area has been crying out for the opportunity to pull itself up, the project gives an opportunity for the redevelopment of that whole area. I'll be trying to ensure that they understand the veracity of the concerns of ordinary Everton fans."
He added on Twitter: “Everton FC is far more than a football club, far more than numbers on a spreadsheet and far more important to the region that sporting rivalry. I’ll be meeting 777 Partners tomorrow to outline fan’s concerns and get answers to the questions that I and many others have.”