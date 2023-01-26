Everton are not back in action until next month when they face Arsenal in the Premier League as the search for a new head coach continues.

The dust has now settled on Frank Lampard’s sacking as Everton boss and the search for the individual who will take his place at Goodison Park is dominating the headlines.

The Chelsea and England legend was relieved of his duties following last saturday’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham which has left the Toffees sitting 19th in the Premier League table. With their next fixture still ten days away there is plenty of time to get a new head coach in before then but it looks like one potential option is about to be taken off the table.

As has been widely reported, but initially broken by journalist Frazer Fletcher last night, former Everton coach and caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson is in ‘advanced talks’ to become the news boss of League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers. The Gloucestershire based side, who sit bottom of the third tier, look to have landed a massive coup in getting the Toffees’ legend and could be set to announce his arrival today or in the next few days.

Ferguson, an icon as a player at Goodison Park and still beloved by supporters, has twice been in caretaker charge of the club in recent years having also occupied various first tem and youth coaching roles at the club over the past two decades. His affiliation with the club and fans made him a potential candidate to become head coach full time when the vacancy had become available in the past.

The chances of him taking over the hot seat at Goodison looked less likely this time around but the Scotsman was still very much seen as a potential candidate. However, that now looks next to impossible if he does opt to take on the job with Rovers. He had also been linked with several other jobs across the EFL and north of the border in recent months.