James Garner joined Everton from Manchester United on summer transfer deadline day.

Evertonians had to be patient on transfer deadline day.

As the summer window reached a crescendo, the Toffees were always expected to confirm two new signings.

Yet they were made to wait.

Double deal

It wasn't until late in the afternoon when Idriss Gueye's return to Goodison Park was finally announced.

The midfielder dropped several hints on social media that he was on his way back to Everton after leaving for PSG three years ago.

Despite being aged 33, Gueye still has plenty to offer having won two Ligue 1 titles and reached a Champions League final with PSG.

And the Blues' second new face on the final day of the window is at the opposite end of his career.

James Garner sealed his switch to Everton from Manchester United for a fee that could reach £15 million.

The deal was eventually announced at 22.00 BST after he was spotted at the club's Finch Farm training ground earlier in the day.

Bright future

James Garner. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

The 21-year-old's arrival has been met with widespread approval from Toffees supporters. He has a solid pedigree, having represented England at every age-group level and director of football Kevin Thelwell is plenty confident Garner will be a success.

Based on what the Birkenhead-born midfielder achieved last season, it'd be folly to not agree.

Garner was loaned to Nottingham Forest where he played a leading role to end their 23-year Premier League absence. He made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals, as Forest achieved promotion via the Championship play-offs.

There is no wonder, then, that sections of United fans have expressed their displeasure about selling Garner. You only have to look at some of the comments on social media.

And there may be some members of the Old Trafford dressing room who concur with that sentiment.

‘I really like him’

One of those is likely to be Bruno Fernandes.

The attacking midfielder has lavished praise on Garner's ability and potential on several occasions.

When discussing United's young players during pre-season last summer, Fernandes namechecked Garner as someone he rated highly.

The Portugal international told the club's website: "Jimmy Garner, I think is a really good player, I really like him and the way he kicks the ball. He’s really aggressive off the ball too.”

And only in April, Fernandes yet again told of his admiration for Garner.

Taking part in a Twitter Q&A, he was asked about the academy product he was most excited to play alongside.

Fernandes' simple answer: "James Garner."

Certainly, it's a significant ringing endorsement for both Garner and Everton's recruitment.