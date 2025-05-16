Michael Oliver will take charge of Everton’s game with Southampton

The English Premier League will wave goodbye to one of its most famous stadiums when Everton face off against Southampton this weekend in their final ever game at Goodison Park.

Known as the “The Grand Old Lady”, in 1892 Goodison Park became the first major football venue built in England and since then no other English football ground has staged more top-level men’s matches.

It’s a venue which has played host to an FA Cup final along with numerous international matches including a World Cup semi-final in 1966. It’s been the home ground during eight of Everton’s nine top-flight triumphs and has been the home of a number of greats of the game such as Dixie Dean, Neville Southall, Alan Ball, Howard Kendall and Gary Lineker in years gone by.

There will be plenty of tears from emotional Toffees fans as they hope to close the chapter of an incredible 133-year association with the ground with a victory against the league’s basement side.

Everton vs Southampton referee appointment confirmed

It has been announced that Michael Oliver will be the referee for Everton vs Southampton this Sunday at Goodison Park.

The last time Oliver oversaw proceedings at the famous ground was in the Merseyside derby. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk lashed at the official for showing what he believed to be inconsistency throughout what proved to be an entertaining 2-2 draw. Van Dijk said , via TNT Sport: “I think the referee had a big part in the game today in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren’t.

“In the end, it is just disappointing to concede a very good strike, but a disappointing one. I didn’t think the referee had the game under control. Both teams had to deal with it.”

Despite that though, Everton fans are not exactly thrilled that he’ll be the man with the whistle during the final contest at Goodison Park. One fan posted on X: “Way to ruin the day.”

Another added: “Ah. The Oliver show it is then.”

There was more commotion at the end of the game as Oliver sent off Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucouré along with Arne Slot and a member of Liverpool’s coaching staff. Slot was later banned and fined for his reaction to Oliver after the game.

Everton’s record with Michael Oliver as referee

Michael Oliver has taken charge of two Everton matches this term. The most recent was a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Goodison Park while the other was a 2-0 win away at Ipswich Town in October.

Overall, he’s refereed Everton 54 times in the league during his career, the third most of any team, and in that time the Toffees have come out on top on 16 times, drawn 22 times and lost 16 times. He’s handed out 91 yellow cards in total and has produced six red cards, with five of those coming in games at Goodison Park.

Everton enter the game as huge favourites as they look to end the season on a high after a much improved second half of the campaign under David Moyes. Their opponents Southampton recently earned a 0-0 draw against Manchester City to surpass Derby County’s 11-point haul in 2007/08 and avoid the embarrassment of being the worst team in top-flight history.

The Saints have won just twice all season but one of those wins did come against Everton in the reverse fixture with Adam Armstong firing in the winner.