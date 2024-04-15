Everton ‘target’ Raphael Onyedika has continued his strong form with another strike this weekend for Club Brugge.

Onyedika has been a shining light for the Belgian club this season and has been linked with a move to England. Able to play in deep midfield or even defence, the Nigerian is a unique talent who could be playing Premier League football next season. Earlier this month, the 22-year-old expressed a desire to add more goals to his game, saying he ‘longs for more’ and with an assist against St. Truidense, a brace against Anderlecht and a goal against Antwerp this weekend - he is certainly delivering on his targets.

Speaking on April 8 to the official Brugge website, he said: “I’ve had a number of fine games so far this season, and I have always kept working hard, but the two goals today really highlighted today’s performance. I’m just really happy that I have been able to help out the team today.

“My first two goals of the season too, but I long for more. I was left all alone when I scored that second, and I immediately knew I had to go for it, as you should always give it a go in that position. When that ball then sails past the goalie in goal, you just float away. The same goes for that second goal, as I was brimming with confidence on the pitch.”

There’s a few years left on his current deal but, according to reports in Turkey over the last 48 hours, Crystal Palace, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Galatasaray are all linked with a move this summer. While finances are tight from Everton’s perspective, there is a possibility that they could lose Idrissa Gueye and Andre Gomes to free transfers this summer as well as Amadou Onana to one of Manchester United or Barcelona meaning midfield recruits may be needed.