13 stunning new drone images showcase Everton's Bramley Moore Dock Stadium in all it's glory
Just three more teams are set to visit Goodison Park this season before Everton say goodbye to their famous stadium.
The Toffees are poised to move into a brand-new state-of-the-art ground on Bramley Moore Dock. Everton boss David Moyes is set to make his first visit to the stadium this week. He had previously avoided a visit to the venue until he believed his side were safe from relegation.
Everton picked up a 1-1 draw against Arsenal over the weekend and have only lost twice since Moyes returned to the club after Sean Dyche’s sacking. Those defeats were both narrow 1-0 defeats against Aston Villa and Liverpool.
After their win over Arsenal, Moyes said: “It is nearly done. Obviously, mathematically we're not safe yet, but I'm hoping to take a visit to the stadium this week, which would indicate that I think that we’re pretty close, so I want us to keep getting ready now for Premier League football. I know I've got a bit to do and I hope I'm not speaking too soon.”
Below we have picked out some top-notch drone photos of Everton’s new stadium in recent days, with the sun shining over the ground that sits right next to the water on Bramley Moore Dock.
Stunning images of Everton’s new stadium
Everton’s next game at Goodison is at home to Manchester City with Ipswich Town and Southampton the final two visitors to the blue half of Merseyside this season. The Toffees are unbeaten against Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal on home soil since Moyes made his return to the club.
