In this aerial view fans arrive for the first ever game, a test match, at Bramley Moore Dock, the new home of Everton Football Club on February 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. The friendly match between the Everton Under-18s and the Wigan Athletic Under-18s marks the first test event for Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, with an expected 10,000 supporters in attendance. The stadium was completed late last year, and the first competitive fixture is scheduled to take place in August. | Getty Images

Everton have just three games left to play at Goodison Park before moving into their Bramley Moore Dock Stadium

Just three more teams are set to visit Goodison Park this season before Everton say goodbye to their famous stadium.

The Toffees are poised to move into a brand-new state-of-the-art ground on Bramley Moore Dock. Everton boss David Moyes is set to make his first visit to the stadium this week. He had previously avoided a visit to the venue until he believed his side were safe from relegation.

After their win over Arsenal, Moyes said: “It is nearly done. Obviously, mathematically we're not safe yet, but I'm hoping to take a visit to the stadium this week, which would indicate that I think that we’re pretty close, so I want us to keep getting ready now for Premier League football. I know I've got a bit to do and I hope I'm not speaking too soon.”

Below we have picked out some top-notch drone photos of Everton’s new stadium in recent days, with the sun shining over the ground that sits right next to the water on Bramley Moore Dock.

Stunning images of Everton’s new stadium

Everton’s next game at Goodison is at home to Manchester City with Ipswich Town and Southampton the final two visitors to the blue half of Merseyside this season. The Toffees are unbeaten against Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal on home soil since Moyes made his return to the club.