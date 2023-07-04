The Toffees could negotiate a shrewd deal that would help add firepower at the top end of the pitch.

Everton are reportedly seeking to complete a swap deal by offering Ellis Simms in return for Swansea’s Joel Piroe.

The Dutch forward has enjoyed two strong years with the Welsh club, with 41 goals across his last two full Championship seasons proving he is a reliable and consistent goalscorer at that level.

Sean Dyche, and Everton, are actively looking add firepower to their attack after finishing as the Premier League’s lowest scorers last season - a feat that nearly saw them relegated as a result. Simms returned early from his loan spell at Sunderland in the January window after netting seven times in 17 Championship games, but struggled to have much of an impact on his return.

His best moment was no doubt his solo effort against Chelsea which ensured a crucial point which in hindsight proves that recalling the 22-year-old was a justified decision. However, Piroe would offer a more potent goal threat and has a proven record in the Championship and the latest reports suggest a swap deal could be in the works.

According to the Daily Mail, the Swans are very interested in signing Simms and have proposed the deal to Everton. Whilst Piroe has been a key performer and is a prized asset, the club recognises that the player has just one year left on his current deal and that he is unlikely to want to extend his stay at the club beyond that. Therefore, they are actively seeking a deal this summer.

Simms also has the same contract dilemma - his deal expires next summer and Everton had previously valued him between £7-10m, according to the Times. It looks like a deal that could certainly suit both parties and with the contract situation looming over both players, it has all the makings of a straightforward transaction.

