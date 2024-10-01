Aston Villa welcome 32-time German champions Bayern Munich to Villa Park on Wednesday. | AFP via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Aston Villa striker has been in brilliant form this season.

While Everton succumbed to the brilliance of Jhon Duran last month, fans may not remember that they were once in line to sign him nearly two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees felt the full force of the Colombian at Villa Park as he rifled in a late winner in their Premier League clash from around 30 yards out. One of his five goals in eight games across just 277 minutes in total, he currently averages a goal every 55 minutes so far in all competitions - and one every 39 minutes in the league.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He very nearly joined Chelsea and West Ham United in the summer but he remained to be a key figure under Unai Emery and it was said that over 40 clubs were interested in a move: it was clear how highly he was rated despite his un-eventful campaign last season. In light of his purple patch, an old report has resurfaced on social media of when Everton had eyed him up prior to the move to England, when he was tearing it up in the MLS with Chicago Fire.

As reported by Simon Phillips, in December 2022, Everton were ‘pushing hard’ to sign the striker in the January window that followed. He had managed 13 goals and assists combined in his first season at 19 before signing for Villa in a deal worth £18m. He played second-fiddle to Ollie Watkins last season, netting eight in 37 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Cup winner and Villa teammate Emi Martinez believes he can go on and become one of the best forwards in the world. “I have seen it from behind and I saw the ball moving - it was unstoppable,” Martinez said of Duran’s goal after Villa’s 3-2 win over Everton. “We have been trying to help Duran in the Premier League and if he can keep the consistency he can be a really big threat.

Loading....

“He can be one of the best strikers in the world, but he needs to keep his feet on the ground and to work hard. He has one of the top strikers [Ollie Watkins] in England playing in front of him.”

In the summer prior to that interest, Everton spent £15m on Neal Maupay at a time where finances were slim. They only had a young Ellis Simms but were painfully low on striking options. Perhaps if they hadn’t signed Maupay, they would have been free to move for Duran who would have been granted plenty of opportunities due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s persistent injuries across that time - and it all could have been so different.