Dermot Gallagher.

Everton FC news: The Toffees earned a much-needed win over Crystal Palace but there was one contentious moment.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Everton were lucky to escape a penalty claim from Crystal Palace.

Sean Dyche’s side battled back from a one-goal deficit to beat the Eagles at Goodison Park thanks to a double from Dwight McNeil. That was their first win of the season and the first time they managed to win from behind since October 2022.

The incident occurred in the first half as Jean-Philippe Mateta battled with Jarrad Branthwaite in a one vs one situation. After holding the striker up, Tarkowski flew in as back-up and he delivered a strong challenge that saw the Palace striker fall to the floor while the ball rebounded away in the aftermath of his tackle. He remained on the floor, as players waited for a VAR check.

Nothing was given and play continued. While ex-West Ham forward Dean Ashton claimed it was the right decision, Gallagher claimed he was happy to go against the grain and reveal that he actually thought it was a penalty. “I think Tarkowski jumps in - he does get some of the ball - but he jumps in and gets some of the man, for me,” He said on Ref Watch. “It’s going to split a lot of people - I think it’s a penalty. I was sat with another referee watching the game with him, he thought no penalty. Tough call but I think penalty.”

Ashton, who played 56 times for West Ham, counted the point and revealed that, as a striker, you would think it would be a penalty but he disagreed. “He gets contact on the ball, yes there is the follow through and I would expect the penalty if I was the striker,” He began. “But I think the defender has a right to win the ball in such a dangerous position where a striker is looking to shoot. There has to be some boundary where you’re allowed to win the ball.”