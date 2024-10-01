Santiago Bueno (L) came off with a slight injury against Liverpool. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images) | Wolves via Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: Pundit told Sky Sports that the Liverpool player was lucky to remain on the pitch.

Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton has claimed Liverpool’s Diogo Jota should have seen red against Wolves.

Jota was heavily involved in the game, providing a searching cross that was teed up perfectly for Konate for the opener while his good movement in the box resulted in Nelson Semedo bringing him down in the box. Salah dispatched the penalty and they hit back less than two minutes after Wolves equalised.

However, according to Ashton, the Portuguese forward could have seen said for his tackle on Mario Lemina which saw him scrape the back of his ankle - a decision in which he earned a yellow card for. “I mean, that to me, and I like the way that they’ve changed the rule where it can be accidental and still be a red card and I think that is,” He told Sky Sports News on ‘Ref Watch’.

“That breaks your ankle. I think that’s a horrible challenge. Not meant, I think he’s slightly out of control and it is unfortunate how it lands. It’s landed right on his ankle from behind, that’s how you have a serious injury. That’s the thing I would not like to see in the game so far - a horrible challenge to be on the end of.”

Commenting on Ashton’s point, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher initially claimed he thought a yellow card was the right decision. “We have to be very mindful that a red card has to be for a dangerous challenge - look at this, it’s not,” He initially said before claiming that Ashton’s comments did make him think about the foul further. “I like to learn as well, I learn every Monday on here - that’s very interesting taking it on board. I think going back to how we think as referees, I think the key element is that he was low but I didn’t take it on board until you said your point.”