Everton 2-0 Doncaster Rovers: The Toffees pick up a much-needed win in the EFL Cup.

Everton cruised to a 3-0 home win over Doncaster Rovers in the second round of the EFL Cup at Goodison Park.

Goals from Dwight McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye and Beto saw Everton move into the third round. While it was goalless at half-time, Sean Dyche’s side were far more confident and clinical in the second half and were worthy winners in the end.

Dyche rung the changes as summer signings Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom were all given full debuts and there were strong performances that demonstrated exactly why Everton splashed out to bring them to the club. It was a repeat victory over the same opponent from nearly a year ago (August 27, 2023) and they move into the third round once again in what was a confidence boosting win ahead of Bournemouth this weekend. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Solid when called into action, he was in good form but Doncaster only managed few moments of real note.

Seamus Coleman - 7/10

Back in the side, Coleman brought an air of calm and shook off the cobwebs in a solid performance. His return is certainly timely after Ashley Young’s suspension and Nathan Patterson’s injury.

Jake O’Brien - 7/10

A solid debut for Irishman who stakes a claim to start at the weekend. He didn’t put a foot wrong and was utterly dominant in the air.

Michael Keane - 6/10

Dominant in the air as well, there were a few examples of a willingness to play in behind and their forwards were limited to few chances. He was mostly solid but did give away a sloppy free-kick outside of the box at one point.

Vitalyi Mykolenko - 7/10

A quiet evening for the Ukrainian, he went about his business shrewdly and with a few decent layoffs for McNeil on the left-hand side and capped off his display with a good assist for Beto for the third.

Tim Iroegbunam - 8/10

Everton’s driving force in midfield, he was brilliant in the tackle and produced some moments of real quality. He nearly netted his first goal for the club but a slight touch from McNeil stole it away from him - but the pair celebrated together after. Despite getting a yellow for a late tackle, he was arguably man of the match.

Another returning absentee, he produced a solid, all-round display that included some great attacking moments. He hit the post, made some clever third-man runs and he reminded everyone what he brings to the side.

Another bright performance, after a slow start he grew into the game and enjoyed more of a central position where he was very effective. His slight touch from Iroegbunam’s strike saw him open the scoring which was his first goal of the season.

Jesper Lindstrom - 5/10

His first full start was mostly underwhelming, while he did play a role in McNeil’s goal, he was mostly ineffectual as he failed to get the better of the Doncaster full-back. Clearly still needs time to settle before we see the form that made him so coveted at Frankfurt.

Iliman Ndiaye - 8/10

Despite a slow start, he grew into the game and was far more confident in the second half. After some bright moments that threatened a goal, he beat two men and slotted home to give Everton daylight at 2-0; it was a brilliant solo effort and hopefully a sign of things to come for the talented Senegal international.

Beto - 6/10

He netted Everton’s third and kept going all night to his credit but he should have scored far earlier after missing a guilt-edge chance. There were some poorer moments in possession where he has to improve but his effort can’t be faulted.

Substitutes:

Ashley Young - 5/10

Carded with his first involvement, he walked a tightrope after that and saw out the 90 minutes with relative ease.

Idrissa Gueye - 6/10

A few smart touches in possession, he didn’t really have too much time to affect the game but helped Everton to see out the win.

Jack Harrison - 6/10

Had a good chance in the last 10 minutes as the ball fell to his right foot in the box - he fired powerfully but over and he’ll be disappointed not to hit the target.

Roman Dixon - 6/10

Tidy when he came on as he gained more valuable minutes in the first team.

Harrison Armstrong - 6/10

Came on very late and only had a few touches.