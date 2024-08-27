£44,000

Everton FC transfer news: Everton have reportedly agreed a deal for the former Nottingham Forest midfielder.

Everton have reportedly struck a deal for Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala to help ease their midfield concerns.

Missing out on the likes of Jean Cajuste, Kalvin Phillips and others have been frustrating but the addition of Tim Iroegbunam has been a positive in the engine room. However, with Amadou Onana leaving for Aston Villa, another addition is needed to help fill the void of the Belgian.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, they have targeted another Belgian midfielder. Lyon’s Oriel Mangala will reportedly join with ‘immediate effect’ in a one-year-loan deal with an option to buy. A medical is said to be conducted on Wednesday and, if it’s completed, it will be their third loan signing of the summer after Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison.

He took to X to report the news: ‘Orel #Mangala will join @Everton with immediate effect. Total verbal agreement is done. One-year-loan with an option to buy of €40m. Agreement with Lyon, also there. Mangala, expected to finalize his medical on Wednesday. First call about the interest: @hugoguillemet.’

Everton reportedly asked about Manchester United midfield Sofyan Amrabat but it is supposedly ‘too difficult’ which saw them move onto Mangala - according to Romano.

Mangala, 26, has previous Premier League experience having totalled 53 appearance for Forest across the past few years. He made 19 starts last season before leaving on loan to Lyon where he later signed in a permanent deal. He went onto make 14 starts and netted three goals across 34 appearances last season at both clubs.

Capable of playing that deep-lying role, he ranked in the 81st percentiles for interceptions and clearances last season, completed 88% of his passes, including 77.3% of his long passes and won 56% of his aerial duels. His addition gives Dyche another option in midfield alongside Idrissa Gueye, Iroegbunam and James Garner.