Everton vs Doncaster team news: Sean Dyche is dealing with a few absentees at the start of the new season.

Everton have named a strong line-up for the visit of Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup but there are a few notable absentees.

Injuries have already affected Everton’s beginning of the season with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman and James Garner all missing out so far across the opening two games. But the return of both Coleman and Garner for Doncaster is a huge boost ahead of a big league clash against Bournemouth at the weekend.

The introduction of all four of their summer signings will be a relief for fans; Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom have the potential to give a new dynamic in attack but they have been limited to substitute appearances so far. O’Brien is also yet to feature but he gets a chance to become familiar with his new side next to the experienced Michael Keane who has started both so far. James Tarkowski was a doubt heading into the Spurs game and he gets a well-earned rest after featuring in every single league game across the past two seasons.

Speaking of centre-backs, Everton fans are still awaiting the return of Jarrad Branthwaite. The centre-back was one of the club’s best players last season, earning the Young Player of the Year award. He was called up to Gareth Southgate’s preliminary squad before Euro 2024 but failed to make the final squad and underwent a small operation before the start of the new season which has resulted in his absence so far.

Sean Dyche revealed it will be a ‘bit longer’ for the 22-year-old who has been subject to interest from the likes of Manchester United this summer. The sooner he returns, the better for Everton who had the league’s fourth-best defence last season. Another player still absent is Nathan Patterson, he hasn’t featured for Everton since the 6-0 defeat against Chelsea in April and also missed Euro 2024 as he is still battling a thigh injury.

Fortunately, the return of Coleman and the emergence of 19-year-old academy graduate Roman Dixon means Dyche has options at right-back once again and it will help to ease some of the worries that have built at the start of the season.