The Everton manager arrived at the club in January 2023 and has endured a dramatic 10 month stint so far

Contract talks with Sean Dyche have reportedly been delayed by Everton's 10-point deduction, according to the Daily Mail.

Dyche arrived in late-January and helped Everton to avoid relegation thanks to a final day victory over AFC Bournemouth and had built a strong run of form with six wins in nine games before the weekend defeat to Manchester United.

Of course, the 10-point deduction has eradicated that brilliant form - at least in terms of the league table - and they now sit 19th with four points.

Their punishment will certainly have a huge impact on the club, both on and off-the-pitch, and it seems that has now delayed contract talks with Dyche.

Sami Mokel of the Daily Mail has revealed an exclusive that Everton intend to discuss a contract extension with Dyche - but the uncertainty caused by their 10-point deduction has delayed formal talks.

The current Toffees regime are keen to discuss the prospect of a longer contract with Dyche, who has just 18 months left to run on his current deal. And there is a feeling behind the scenes at Goodison Park that Dyche should remain central to a new era at the club as they prepare to move to a new stadium within the next two years.

There is also the prospective takeover of the club by the Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners to factor into the equation, as well as the stadium and points penalty which makes the whole situation a difficult one.

Everton have failed to find any success with any of their recent managers apart from Carlo Ancelotti; his eighth placed finish in the 2020/21 season certainly seems like a long time ago now as they stare down the barrel of potentially a third straight relegation battle.