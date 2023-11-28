Andre to Liverpool: Fabrizio Romano gives clear four word transfer update

The Brazilian midfielder was a key target for Liverpool in the summer and he could be available in January.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given a transfer update on the future of Andre, amid Liverpool and Fulham interest.

Liverpool held a strong interest in the summer for the Brazilian midfielder but were told they would have to wait until at least January as he aimed to play out the full Brazil season.

That decision was warranted as it meant he played 120 minutes to help Fluminense secure the Copa Liberatores for the first time in the club's history and now the 22-year-old is someone who could move in January.

Speaking to Kick.com, Fabrizio Romano reports now that Fulham lead the race for Andre, ahead of Liverpool. Romano said: “There is an obsession with this Andre story. Liverpool are still very well informed on the situation of Andre but Liverpool are currently not in negotiations with Fluminense.

"At the moment there is not a concrete discussion. That’s the reality. They (Liverpool) wanted him in the summer but they are not negotiating now.

"Fulham want Andre. Liverpool are just in contact with people close to Andre but they are not actively negotiating with Fluminense. I can’t predict the future."

However, the transfer guru summed up the latest news with just four words regarding the Reds' interest: Interest? Yes. Negotiation. No”

With plenty of money - over £140m - spent on midfielders this summer from Liverpool, it seems unlikely that another move would be explored. Especially with the likes of Stefan Bajcetic to come back into the fray as well.

The only thing that continues to keep Liverpool interested in midfielders is the fact they lack the true out-and-out defensive midfielder. Alexis Mac Allister has played in the deepest role but he doesn't possess the profile of someone such as Fabinho, who departed in the summer.