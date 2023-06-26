Everton fans praise former forward after injury admission during relegation escape

Everton fans have praised former striker Richarlison after he revealed that he played through pain and injuries during their relegation escape during the 2021/22 season.

The Toffees escaped the drop under Frank Lampard during that campaign thanks to an incredible 3-2 home victory over Crystal Palace - a game in which Richarlison scored a crucial equaliser before Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header confirmed their Premier League status.

Following that, the former Watford forward opted to join Tottenham in a deal worth £60m but he went onto endure a hugely difficult first season at the London club, scoring just the one goal in the league in 27 appearances.

Whilst fans were pleased with the sizeable fee that the club received for his transfer, he was certainly one of the fan’s favourite players during that time and his injury reveal about the final part of his Everton career has only seen him rise in the estimations of the Goodison faithful.

Richarlison explained in The Player’s Tribunal: “We were at risk of relegation. I was exhausted. I lost weight, and I could barely play an entire game.

“I had been injured in the Olympics, and I was injured again at the club. My body was asking me to stop.” He added he refused to undergo a medical exam for the game against Palace - as he knew he would fail, and wouldn’t be allowed to play.

Richarlison added: “It was my last breath, my last sacrifice, my last game as an Evertonian. A moment I will carry with me for the rest of my life, because I loved playing for this club.

“In the end, we stayed up. Where the club belongs. And I’m very proud of the sacrifice I made that year.”

It’s clear the Brazilian has a great affinity for the club and we saw that during his time at Goodison Park. And fans on social media couldn’t help but show their love for the 26-year-old.