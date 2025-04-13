Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton celebrates scoring his team's first goal as fans of Everton react during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Everton FC at City Ground on April 12, 2025 in Nottingham, England. | Getty Images

Everton banked yet another big result under David Moyes as they won at Nottingham Forest

Everton’s stunning form since David Moyes’ return to the club continued on Saturday afternoon as Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a 94th-minute winner against Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees have lost just twice in the Premier League since Moyes made his return to Goodison Park as a replacement for Sean Dyche. Both of those losses only came by one goal. Everton remain in the bottom half of the table on 38 points but have all-but secured their survival as they prepare to enter their new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock next season.

A poor start to the campaign means that Moyes’ only goal with the club was to ensure Premier League safety, but next campaign the Scotsman's eyes will be looking higher up the table after a stunning start to his second Everton spell.

Moyes reacts to Nottingham Forest win

Reflecting on the victory at the City Ground, Moyes said: "Let's be fair, if you gave me next season what Nottingham Forest are doing, that would be exactly what I'd want to try to do – trying to get Everton challenging at the top, trying to get to semi-finals and cup finals.

"Our form and the way we’re going about it, we’re in that area. It's how we can take it on to next season, how we get the crowd behind us. The crowd today were unbelievable, they really were. But I think today they were looking at an Everton team that probably played as well since I've come in. They played really, really well.

"I think there has been a lot of improvements made and in recent weeks we’ve done a lot of good things. We've played against teams who we've not been able to get the ball off, and we've defended really well and stuck at it. But today I thought we were the better team from near enough the first minute.

"We had a great start to the game, which we didn't do against Arsenal, but we started the game particularly well today. We grew into it and then in the second half we played really well. I think it was a really good performance from the defenders, from the midfield players. And as the game went on, the attacking players grew into the game as well. And if anybody was probably going to score, it was going to be us."

Premier League table under David Moyes only

While Everton sit in the bottom half after 32 games, things could have been very different had Moyes started the season in charge. Here’s how the Premier League table shapes up using only results from the Moyes era so far.

1st: Liverpool (27 pts)

2nd: Crystal Palace (22 pts, +11 GD)

3rd: Arsenal (23 pts, +9 GD)

4th: Manchester City (21 pts, +11 GD)

5th: Everton (21 pts, +6 GD)

6th: Brighton (20 pts)

7th: Aston Villa (19 pts, +4 GD)

8th: Fulham (18 pts, +2 GD)

9th: Newcastle United (18 pts, +1 GD)

10th: Nottingham Forest (17 pts, +5 GD)

11th: Chelsea (17 pts, +2 GD)

12th: Brentford (16 pts, +1 GD)

13th: Wolves (16 pts, -2 GD)

14th: Manchester United (15 pts, +1 GD)

15th: Tottenham (13 pts)

16th: Bournemouth (12 pts, +4 GD)

17th: West Ham (12 pts, -2 GD)

18th: Ipswich Town (4 pts)

19th: Southampton (4 pts)

20th: Leicester City (4 pts)