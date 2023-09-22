Everton release stunning video of Bramley-Moore Dock with latest updates

The future stadium for Everton is developing on time and the latest footage is brilliant.

Everton have released more footage of their new stadium Bramley-Moore Dock, which is developing strongly.

The latest video offers a real insight into the overall work that goes on day-to-day on the construction site, as the stadium starts to really take shape.

Its opening date isn’t set yet, and the consensus is that it will be ready sometime around the 2024/25 season.

What are the latest developments with Bramley-Moore Dock?

The video, from Everton’s official YouTube, reveals that they are currently working on the lower section of the stands, with the terracing extending to the lower seats. Meanwhile, the North stand is the last piece of their concrete jigsaw to completing the foundations for the fan seats.

There’s also been wi-fi signal points installed across all four stands and work is currently ongoing into external glazing on the outside of the stadium.

Work has also begun to take shape outside of the stadium, namely with the decorative paving with bricks being cemented down to create a more natural look.

A clear image of Bramley-Moore Dock at it’s current rate of development.

What about Everton’s financial situation?

There have been concerns around the stadium and the club’s finances following the latest takeover news surrounding 777 Partners’ proposed deal with the club to replace Farhad Moshiri.

As it stands, the Premier League is currently going through the legal process of checking the deal between the two parties, with Moshiri currently still in charge.

The club have lost £430m since 2018, and still need an extra £200m for the new stadium they are building, according to the Athletic.

What has been said about Everton and their new stadium?

Jim White, speaking on talkSPORT, went onto to discuss the issues with the stadium and pointed towards Everton’s current financial dilemma.

“Details of the financing have not been disclosed but amid Everton’s financial situation – pressure mounting over the new stadium of course – how’s that going to get funded? – 777 has already, it’s been reported, made a payment worth tens of millions of pounds.