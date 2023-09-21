The former Liverpool defender spoke on the form and rise of Jude Bellingham and couldn’t help but mention a potential move.

Thierry Henry hilariously shot down Jamie Carragher’s comments about Jude Bellingham making a potential move to Liverpool in the future last night.

The pair were part of the incredibly popular CBS Sports Golazo panel covering the Champions League action, in which Real Madrid edged Union Berlin thanks to a late goal from the England international.

That 94th minute winner from the midfielder was his sixth goal in just six games so far after completing a £88m move this summer, but he was, for a long period of time, a key target for Jurgen Klopp.

Former Reds defender Carragher spoke on a potential move in the future, given that Bellingham is still only young, hopefully suggested on CBS Sports he could join the Premier League one day.

“There’s still time. He’s not going to stay there his whole career is he? It’s probably hard to leave Real Madrid if I’m being totally honest.

“At some stage, you think if he’s the best player in England or one of England’s greatest ever players, which I think he will become, I think he’d want to sample the Premier League.

“I’m sure Jude wants to try the Premier League one day, and where better than 6 times Champions League winners Liverpool?”

To which his fellow pundit Henry delivered the devastating response: “He is playing for a team that has won 14!”

Liverpool sit within an elite group of clubs to win over five Champions League titles: they are tied with Bayern Munich on six, AC Milan sit one place above them with seven, but Los Blancos have 14 triumphs in the European Cup, which is a sensational record.

Bellingham, 20, was earmarked for well over a year and a half as a potential Liverpool midfielder during his time at Borussia Dortmund; he had even spoke about how Steven Gerrard was a huge inspiration growing up and talks with his representatives looked to be going strong at one point.

However, with no Champions League football to offer, and with the likes of Manchester City and Madrid on the table, they lost out on their number one target.